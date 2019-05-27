English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Modi Diwas': Overwhelmed by Poll Results, Yoga Guru Ramdev Picks Up Special Date for Celebrations
Earlier, Ramdev said that the third-born children should be bereft of voting rights in order to control the population growth in India.
File photo of Baba Ramdev.
Haridwar: After BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Yoga guru Ramdev said on Monday that May 23, the day on which the poll results were announced, should be celebrated as "Modi diwas".
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a massive victory, ANI quoted Ramdev as saying, "On one side there was 'Mahagathbandan' and on the other side, there was Modi alone. He fought the polls and registered a resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh. People are now secure in his hands."
The co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, said, "May 23, the day on which BJP won the elections with a massive mandate, should either be celebrated as Modi diwas or lok kalyan diwas."
Earlier, Ramdev said that the third-born children should be bereft of voting rights in order to control the population growth in India. He also said that the third child should not be allowed to contest polls or enjoy government privileges.
The Yoga guru said that such measures would prevent people from having more than two children, irrespective of religion.
He also demanded a nation-wide ban of manufacture, sale and purchase of alcohol adding that India is a land of sages
