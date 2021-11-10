'May All Be Blessed': PM Modi Wishes People on Chhath Puja With Special Audio Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath. Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.

“Many best wishes to all of you on Chhath, the great festival of sun worship. May Chhath Goddess bless everyone with good health and happiness," he said in a tweet.

सूर्योपासना के महापर्व छठ की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। छठी मइया हर किसी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख-सौभाग्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/JVZ7lTKWDn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

