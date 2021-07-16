'May Be Far More Dangerous...': Haryana Court Denies Bail to Jamia Shooter in Hate Speech Case

A Haryana court on Friday dismissed bail plea of a 19-year-old man, identified as Rambhagat Gopal Sharma aka Ram Bhakt Gopal, arrested for hate speech during a mahapanchayat in Pataudi. Sharma is the same person, who was caught on camera brandishing a gun and opening fire at protesters outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi last January.

Denying him bail, Judicial Magistrate of Pataudi Mohd Sageer said, “The consequences of these kind of activities may be far more dangerous and it may translate into communal violence."

“The act of the accused i.e. hate speech qua instigating abduction and the killing of girls and persons of a particular religious community is itself a form of violence and such people and their inflammatory speeches are obstacles to the growth of a true democratic spirit," news agency ANI quoted the court.

The Gurugram court further deemed the accused’s actions as serious and severe in nature and said it did not find any reasons to set the person free on bail as there may arise a law and order situation if he indulged in such unconstitutional and illegal activities that disturb the peace and harmony in the society.

This comes four days after the Haryana Police filed an FIR against Sharma for delivering inciting speech at a mahapanchayat in Pataudi on July 4, when he called for attacks on the Muslim community.

The court also expressed shocked at the video recording of the incident as it observed, “… these kind of persons… who, if given a chance, would organise a mass murder to kill innocent lives based on their own religious hatred…"

“The accused standing before the court is not a simple, innocent young boy knowing nothing… rather (his actions) show that (with) what he has done in the past…. now become capable of executing his hatred without fear… and that he can move the mass to involve his hatred," the court said.

