'May Even Result in Famines': Farmers Union Asks Supreme Court to Scrap 'Arbitary' Farm Laws

The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Friday filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform which they say will drive down crop prices, dismantle the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system and “may even result in famines”.

The petition was filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Bhanu Pratap Singh, who argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers have over the past few weeks been protesting against these laws, demanding that the government repeal them. The Supreme Court has already issued notices to the Central government on a batch of petitions challenging the farm laws passed by Parliament in September. These laws were first introduced in June as ordinances by the Central government.

Five round of talks between the government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade of Delhi, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.

The petition states that the three laws, combined, would lead to complete cartelisation of the agriculture industry and leave farmers “vulnerable to the greed of the corporates”.

“Corporates can, with one stroke, export agriculture produce without any regulation, and it may even result in famines,” states the plea.

The protest leaders announced that farmers will also block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday and organize a nationwide shutdown of businesses next Monday unless their demands are met.

The farmers petitioned the court after rejecting a renewed government offer of talks.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government is willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers concerns, but they should give up their insistence on scrapping them.

The farmers say the laws, passed in September, will deregulate crop prices and devastate their earnings. They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push prices down. The government says it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

Modi’s government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states. The situation escalated two weeks ago when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police. More farmers are expected to reach Delhi to join the protest in the coming days.