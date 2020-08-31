'May Everyone be Blessed With Joy, Good Health': PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Extend Onam Greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on Onam, hoping that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone. Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of legendary king Mahabali, the ruler of Kerala, Naidu observed.

"On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "May this joyous festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the harvest festival and tweeted "greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health. pic.twitter.com/4pjpGRKk6Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. The harvest festival commemorates the golden era of King Mahabali. May the colorful festival shower happiness, peace & prosperity upon all," BJP President JP Nadda tweeted.