'May Ganesh Chaturthi Bring Good Health, Joy and Prosperity': PM Modi Greets Nation on Ganeshotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy, prosperity and good health. Modi extended his wishes tweeting in Hindi and Marathi.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

This 11 day festival starts today on September 10, and will end on September 21.

आपणा सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा. हा शुभ प्रसंग प्रत्येकाच्या जीवनात सुख, शांती, सौभाग्य आणि आरोग्य घेऊन येवो. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

Lord Ganesh is worshiped on this day. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people bring the idol of lord Ganesh to their house during this festival. Lord Ganesh is given farewell on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’.

On the farewell day people also pray before him to return next year. Some people celebrate this festival only for two days, some celebrate it for the entire ten days. It is also called Ganesh Mahotsav.

GANESH CHATURTHI 2021: SHUBH MUHURAT

This year ‘Chaturthi Tithi’ will begin at 12:17am on September 10 and will continue till 10pm. On this day people should get up early and take a bath, then the temple in the house should be cleaned. Then ‘Durva Ghas’, ‘Ladoos’ and ‘Modaks’ are offered to Lord Ganesh. The worship of Lord Ganesh is completed with the ‘Aarti’.

Read: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Ganesh Festival

GANESH CHATURTHI: SIGNIFICANCE

Worshipping Lord Ganesh brings happiness, peace and prosperity in life. In ‘Sanaatan Dharm’ lord Ganesh is worshipped before the start of any good work. Hence Ganesh Chaturthi too has a special significance.

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Click Here to Join Ongoing Aarti, Puja at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

GANESH CHATURTHI: PUJA VIDHI

It is believed that worshiping lord Ganesh duly helps in resolving all the problems. Lord Ganesh’s Idol, Water pot, ‘Panchamrit’, red cloth, ‘roli’, ‘Akshat’, ‘Kalava janeoo’, cardamom, coconut, ‘Chandi ka vark’, ‘supari’, ‘laung’, panchmeva’, ‘ghee kapur’, ‘chaukee’ and ‘gangajal’ need to collected for completing the worshipping.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here