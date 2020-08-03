'May God Protect Us Through Him': Mata Amritanandamayi 'Amma' Wishes PM Modi on Raksha Bandhan

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as 'Amma' wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Amma is a Hindu spiritual leader, guru and humanitarian, who is revered as a "hugging saint" by her followers.

"In the puranas, there is a 'katha' on Lord Krishna, in which, during the storm and torrential rain he held the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger and protected all the 'gopi gopikas'," she said in the beginning of her message.

"In the same way, the Prime Minister is awarded this responsibility, so that he can protect everyone the way God protects us, successfully," she said.

Referencing the recent turmoil going on with China, Amma said that there is a danger of war from other nations towards India. "...And because of the pandemic, there are internal troubles due to which people have become weak financially, mentally and physically," she added, while wishing that in "such a situation" she prayed for God's grace to remain on the PM, to help him make the right decisions and protect the nation. She also wished him strength to move ahead.

"This Raksha Bandhan, may our PM be protected through God's grace, so that, through him, all Indians are protected with his actions. Even though his actions already are commendable, may God give him grace and strength to carry out his responsibilities with even more excellence," she said.