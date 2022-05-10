'May Have Posed Danger to Amarnath Yatra': Forces Kill 2 Militants in J&K, 4 Soldiers Injured

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces and police in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday while four soldiers suffered minor injuries.

According to details, a cordon-and-search operation was launched on the basis of a verified report of the presence of militants in Dooru Kreeri area in collaboration with 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Meanwhile, militants who had taken refuge in the area opened fire on the forces and the encounter started after retaliatory firing. The encounter lasted for several hours, during which two militants were killed.

The forces recovered an AK-47 rifle and incriminating material from the scene. Four soldiers sustained minor injuries during the operation and were later evacuated. As per sources all the injured personnel are stable and out of danger.

Although police have not yet identified the militants killed, director general of J&K Police Dilbagh Singh told News18 that both the militants were locals and were wanted by the department in several criminal cases.

The inspector general police of Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, has termed the operation of Dooru very important. The IGP said that the two militants killed in the encounter had attacked the forces in the Watnad-Kokernag area on April 16 and fled from there. A young soldier was also killed in the attack.

The IGP said that the Dooru area is very close to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, so the encounter was significant in the context of the Amarnath Yatra as both the militants could have been dangerous for the pilgrims and the security scenario on the highway.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.