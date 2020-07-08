May Impose Total Lockdown in Meghalaya if Covid-19 Situation Worsens, Says Deputy CM

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens then the government may impose a total lockdown.

With six more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the state increased to 50.

"If the situation worsens... I think we have no option (but to impose a total lockdown in the state)," Tynsong told journalists here after a review meeting.

He claimed that there is no community spread in the state.

"Though there is no community spread but the situation is not safe (as of now). I request each and every citizen to kindly refrain from any unnecessary exposures," the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier, Health Minister Alexander L Hek informed that six more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total active cases to 50.

He said all the six are returnees and they include five from East Khasi Hills and one from Ri Bhoi district. The new cases also include a returnee from the USA, a BSF jawan, and two Air Force personnel.

A total of 43 patients have already recovered while two have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

The Health Minister said that a total of 21,823 samples were sent for testing as on Tuesday of which 21,414 were found to be negative while test results of 320 are awaited.