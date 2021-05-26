May Is the Cruelest Month: Records 1.03 Lakh Deaths; 165 People Died Every Hour This Month

Continuing its trend to be the deadliest month of the pandemic, May has recorded over 1.03 lakh deaths related to the coronavirus infection, official data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

As per the data analysed by NW18, on an average, per hour 165 people have lost their lives fighting the infection this month so far.

As of date, India’s coronavirus toll stands at 3.11 lakh. Almost 48 per cent of this number has been reported after April 1, NW18 analysis shows. India has reported 1.48 lakh coronavirus deaths after April 1.

In 2020, India reported 1.48 lakh Covid-19 deaths, an almost equal number have been reported in just April and May.

Further, May accounts for over 33 per cent of the total deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

In May, each day India reported more than 3,400 deaths. For at least 13 days, the toll was more than 4,000 per day.

May 19 was the deadliest day when India reported 4,529 deaths in a day, the worst single-day death toll in any country across the globe since the outbreak of the infection.

The loss of lives has left at least 577 children orphaned across India since April 1, as per the Women & Child Development Ministry data.

India crossed the 3-lakh-mark in terms of deaths on Monday, becoming the third country after Brazil and the United States to cross this grim landmark.

From the first coronavirus death last year on March 12, India crossed the grim milestone of one lakh coronavirus deaths on October 2. It crossed the two-lakh-mark on April 28 and three-lakh-mark on May 24.

While it took nearly seven months for India to report the first and second one lakh cases, the additional one lakh cases, taking the toll to three-lakh, was reported in just 27 days.

India has reported 83.94 lakh coronavirus infections since May 1. This has also been the highest for any month. In April, India reported 64.81 lakh infections. India’s total infection load has reached 2.71 crore on Wednesday,

Union Health Ministry says. Of this, 1.49 crore or 55 per cent has been reported since April 1.

The country’s active caseload is 24.95 lakh on Wednesday, accounting for 9.19 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Considering vaccination to be a weapon against the infection, India has scaled a significant peak as it administered more than 20.06 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccination across the country, Union Health Ministry says.

As per the Centre’s population projection for 2021, there are 94.02 crore people in India who are above the age of 18 years and are eligible for vaccination.

As per the Ministry data, 21.34 per cent of the population has been given the doses. Almost 17 per cent of the population (15.71 crore) has been given the first dose of the vaccine.

Further, only 4.63 per cent of the total population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection under the drive that started on January 16.

Out of the eligible population, as of date, 89.66 crore people have not been completely vaccinated, including 73.95 crore with no vaccination at all.

