May Lord Hanuman's Blessings Be Always Upon Us in Fight Against Covid: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman, tweeted PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the continuing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: “The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the Covid pandemic. Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

first published:April 27, 2021, 11:03 IST