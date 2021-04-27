May Lord Hanuman's Blessings Be Always Upon Us in Fight Against Covid: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the continuing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: “The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the Covid pandemic. Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

