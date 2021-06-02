'May' Never Come Again: Delhi, Punjab Recorded Deaths at Twice the National Avg in Deadliest Month

Delhi recorded a Covid death rate (CFR) of 2.9 per cent in May, more than double the national average during the month (1.3 per cent).

According to a report by Times of India, Punjab and Uttarakhand also recorded deaths at more than double the national average, 2.8 per cent 2.7 per cent respectively. This was the highest monthly toll reported by any country since the Covid outbreak began.

The capital reported 8,090 deaths and nearly 2.8 lakh cases in May, translating to a CFR of 2.92 per cent. Uttarakhand, the venue of this year’s Mahakumbh, reported 59 per cent of all deaths from the virus in May.

As per the data analysed by NW18, on an average, per hour 165 people have lost their lives fighting the infection this month so far.

In 2020, India reported 1.48 lakh Covid-19 deaths, an almost equal number have been reported in just April and May.

Further, May accounts for over 33 per cent of the total deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

In May, each day India reported more than 3,400 deaths. For at least 13 days, the toll was more than 4,000 per day.

May 19 was the deadliest day when India reported 4,529 deaths in a day, the worst single-day death toll in any country across the globe since the outbreak of the infection.

The loss of lives has left at least 577 children orphaned across India since April 1, as per the Women & Child Development Ministry data.

As per the Centre’s population projection for 2021, there are 94.02 crore people in India who are above the age of 18 years and are eligible for vaccination.

