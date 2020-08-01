'May this Day Inspire Us to Create a Harmonious and Inclusive Society,' PM Modi Extends Eid Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB handout/AP)
"May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
PTI
Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society. Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.
"Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=eid%2Ceid+al-adha%2Charmonious%2Cinclusive+society%2CNarendra+Modi&publish_min=2020-07-29T10:00:09.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-01T10:00:09.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)
Next Story
LIVE TV
georegion=288,country_code=US,region_code=VA,city=ASHBURN,dma=511,pmsa=8840,msa=8872,areacode=703,county=LOUDOUN,fips=51107,lat=39.0438,long=-77.4879,timezone=EST,zip=20146-20149,continent=NA,throughput=vhigh,bw=5000,asnum=30366,location_id=0
Fuel
Price
Faridabad
Ghaziabad
Gulbarga
Guntur
Gurgaon
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jaipur
Jamshedpur
Jodhpur
Kanpur
Kolkata
Kota
Kozhikode
Lucknow
Ludhiana
Madurai
Mumbai
Mysore
Nagpur
Noida
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Ranchi
Shimla
Surat
Thrissur
Trichy
Thiruvananthapuram
Udaipur
Vadodara
Visakhapatnam
Warangal
Andhra pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal pradesh
Jammu and kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya pradesh
Maharashtra
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil nadu
Telangana
Uttar pradesh
Uttarakhand
West bengal
FUEL TYPE
PRICE
CHANGE
Petrol
₹ /L + 0.05
Diesel
₹ 74.26 /L + 0.05
Price AS ON
01 August 2020
Powered By
Photogallery