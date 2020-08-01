INDIA

'May this Day Inspire Us to Create a Harmonious and Inclusive Society,' PM Modi Extends Eid Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB handout/AP)

"May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a "just, harmonious and an inclusive" society. Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.

"Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society," the prime minister tweeted. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.

