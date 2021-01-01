News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»'May this Year Bring Good Health, Joy and Prosperity': PM Modi Greets Nation on New Year
1-MIN READ

'May this Year Bring Good Health, Joy and Prosperity': PM Modi Greets Nation on New Year

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...