'May Turn to Black Fungus': Mangaluru Couple Dies by Suicide Fearing Covid-19, Tests Negative Post-Death

In a bizarre incident, a couple from Mangaluru died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan fearing Covid-19. In their death note, the couple mentioned that they had tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and couldn’t withstand the symptoms because of which they were taking the extreme step, police said.

However, the deceased — identified as Ramesh Suvarna and Guna — tested negative in the post-death Covid-19 test report. The couple was in their mid-30s and killed themselves inside their flat in Chitrapura area’s Reheja Apartments.

The two had also kept Rs 1 lakh with the suicide note, requesting police to conduct their final rites. Before dying by suicide, the couple had called Mangalore police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and said they couldn’t bear the pain of Covid-19 and had decided to kill themselves. They added that nobody was responsible for their decision and soon hung up.

The police commissioner repeatedly called them back but the couple did not pick the call. He also sent them voice messages on WhatsApp, asking them to refrain from the step. Soon, Kumar traced the location and identity of the couple and rushed the local police to save them. However, it was too late by then.

The couple’s suicide note read: “We have tested positive for Covid-19 and are worried that it might turn to black fungus. We are unable to fight Covid and if we get black fungus, we will die suffering. We can’t suffer, instead we decided to die without pain. We have kept Rs 1 lakh with this note. Please conduct our final rites and sell all our properties, assets and donate the money to old-age homes, orphanages and to the needy.”

The couple reportedly also called local RSS leader Sharan Pumpwell to inform him of their step. On enquiring, neighbours said the couple never socialised with apartment residents. One of the neighbours reportedly told the police that couple was in depression after repeated attempts to conceive. “They were undergoing treatment to have a baby, but it did not work. They were sad and post-pandemic they isolated themselves. So we have no clue what happened to them,” a neighbour told the police.

According to the police, they have not found any government records to prove that the couple was Covid positive. Both were techies working with a private firm in Mangaluru.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here