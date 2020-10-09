Mayawati Asks Partymen To Guard Against Those Having Casteist Mindset

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday asked her party cadre to remain alert against propaganda of political parties having casteist, capitalist and narrow mindset, saying emphasis should be given to strengthen the party at each level. The former UP chief minister also said that unlike the Congress, BJP and other parties her party always took financial support from her own community to run the party as per the path shown by B R Ambedkar and Kanshiram.

“My party alway took financial support of ‘apne varg’ (own community) and ‘apne log” (own people) and not from capitalists like Congress, BJP and other parties otherwise when voted to power we have to run government to benefit them,” she said in New Delhi on the occasion of the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram. She said that the party took financial support of its own community every year to run the party but other parties conspire and present it in a “wrong way”. Mayawati also said that Kanshiram wanted to provide power to backwards, adivasis and other neglected class so that they can live with self respect. “Ambedkar used to say that he had given rights to them in the Constitution but for getting the benefits, they have to unite and take master key of government in their hands with their own political party,” she said.

Without naming any party, Mayawati said these parties and their governments can put pressure on influential people within the party and conspire to make them inactive. “We dont have to get afraid from this and take help of the court in such a situation,” she said. In an apparent attack on the Bhim Army, Mayawati said “These parties could use greedy persons and get political parties constituted to confuse Dalit votes but field their candidates to botch political prospects of the BSP.” “Though due to our alertness, they could not get any success yet. For this I am proud of my ‘varg’,” she said.

“In the name of Baba Saheb’s mission, other organisations and parties constituted by opponents are trying to weaken BSP movement at each level,” she added.

