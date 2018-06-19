English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mayawati Attacks Centre, Terms Modi Govt 'Anti-Farmer'
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati alleged that the Modi government was only concerned about the profits of big industrialists and was not reducing fuel prices even when they were lowered in the international market.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: In a fresh attack on the Centre, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government was not reducing fuel prices even when they were lowered in the international market.
Terming the government “anti-farmer”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the government was only concerned about the profits of big industrialists.
Mayawati, who issued a statement, said: “The cut in the excise duty will cause a heavy dent to the economy. It is clear from this that the government is not worried about millions of poor, unemployed and the farmers. Today, big businessmen are busy doing embezzlement of millions of rupees and are then fleeing away to foreign countries, while the government is playing role of a mute spectator.”
Speaking on the issue of dynamic pricing of petro products in accordance with the international market, she said: “The fuel prices are increased as per the international prices but they are not decreased accordingly, which results in burden on the common people of the country. Today, the Centre is commercialising public welfare, which is not justified. The poor, farmers and unemployed are being compelled to engage in criminal activities.”
The BSP chief further said the party had nothing to do with the problems of the common people and instead, its leaders were busy meeting celebrities under the ‘Sampark For Samarthan’ programme.
