Mayawati Demands Judicial Probe into Delhi Violence

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes took place in Delhi recently.

Stressing that the violence has "trampled" Delhi like during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Mayawati termed them as “most serious and unfortunate” and said they have drawn the concern of the world and got negative publicity.

"A high-level inquiry monitored by a Supreme Court judge needs to be ordered into the violent clashes in Delhi so that a conclusion can be reached and stains on the national capital, like that of the anti-Sikh riots, could be washed off to some extent," Mayawati said in the letter released by the party here.

"The ruling party and the government have a special duty to see that neither they do anything that would damage the prestige of the country nor do their partymen give any statement or indulge in act that would lead to anarchy and violence and become international headlines," she said.

Violent clashes in northeast Delhi areas have left 42 dead and more than 200 injured.

The BSP chief charged that the "country has seen and felt that BJP and its government have failed to fulfil its legal and Constitutional duty as a result of which about three dozen lives have been lost and 200 have been injured and several businesses destroyed in times of high inflation, poverty and unemployment."

She also urged the President to direct the Delhi and Central governments to provide relief and assistance to those affected.

Mayawati said "negligence" and "failure" of the Delhi Police and administration in the riots was for everyone to see.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel. The areas affected were Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

