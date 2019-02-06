Mayawati Finally Makes Twitter Account, Tejashwi Yadav Takes Credit in Welcome Message

Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you. — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019

Finally glad to see you here. Happy that you acknowledged and respected my request of joining twitter during our meeting in Lucknow on 13th January. Warm Regards https://t.co/SzHlRkBPAB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 5, 2019

: Two weeks after a Twitter handle in the name of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati appeared, it has been confirmed that it indeed belongs to the Dalit powerhouse and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister."This is to inform you that Bahujan Samaj Party national president, former UP Chief Minister and ex-MP, Ms Mayawati ji has for the first time decided to join twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance through twitter," a statement issued by the BSP on Wednesday read.Mayawati's official Twitter handle is @sushrimmayawati. It was actually created last year in October, but was put to use only this year in January.However, the tweet went largely unnoticed for the longest time – until RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed her to the microblogging website on Tuesday.Twitter verified the account within minutes of the BSP issuing the statement. Mayawat's handle has more than 6,000 followers up till now and she follows only one person - Twitter Support. Seven out of the first 11 tweets are press releases from her party. "Connect me directly, get party views and updates. With regards (sic)," she tweeted on January 23.Mayawati's Twitter handle's cover image, is one of her posing with two books she has authored and also carries images of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, along with BSP founder Kanshiram and an electoral symbol of BSP.