Mayawati Wants Death Penalty For Alwar Gang-rape Accused, Asks SC to Act Against Leaders Defaming Women
A woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Alwar district on April 26.The assailants also filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two days after the prime accused in the Alwar gang-rape case were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, the BSP president Mayawati demanded death penalty for those found guilty of the crime.
“The guilty in Alwar gang-rape case should be hanged till death. The Supreme Court should take action against the Congress government, police and the administration in the state. This matter is not just related to Dalits but all women,” the former UP chief minister told ANI on Saturday.
The police have arrested all the six accused - Indra Raj Gurjar, Mahesh Gurjar, Ashok Gurjar, Hansraj Gurjar, Chhote Lal Gurjar and Mukesh Gurjar.
On April 26, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, who were on two bikes, waylaid them in Alwar and took them to a field. They allegedly thrashed the husband and raped the woman in front of him.
Mukesh Gurjar allegedly filmed the crime in his mobile phone. After the couple went to the police, the accused allegedly demanded money for not circulating the video on social media.
The BSP also launched a veiled attack on those responsible for distributing obscene pamphlets against AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi. “The Election Commission is not taking appropriate action against political leaders who are making derogatory remarks against women during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections,” Mayawati said.
On May 7, Atishi alleged that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.
Gambhir has denied the allegation and said he would quit politics if the charge is proven. In a series of tweets, he told CM Arvind Kejriwal he “abhors his act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too his own colleague. And all this for winning elections?”
He later sent legal notices to Atishi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, demanding that the noticees apologise and withdraw their statements or face legal action
