Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion of Rs 100 Crore

Netram, a 1979 batch IAS officer, held key positions during Mayawati’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh CM in 2007 and 2012.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
File photo of the Income Tax Building.
New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati’s former secretary Netram was on Tuesday raided by the Income Tax Department which carried out searches on properties linked to him in Delhi and Lucknow. The former bureaucrat is suspected of evading tax to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Netram, a 1979 batch IAS officer, held key positions during Mayawati’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh CM in 2007 and 2012.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
