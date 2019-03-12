English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion of Rs 100 Crore
Netram, a 1979 batch IAS officer, held key positions during Mayawati’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh CM in 2007 and 2012.
File photo of the Income Tax Building.
Loading...
New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati’s former secretary Netram was on Tuesday raided by the Income Tax Department which carried out searches on properties linked to him in Delhi and Lucknow. The former bureaucrat is suspected of evading tax to the tune of Rs 100 crore.
Netram, a 1979 batch IAS officer, held key positions during Mayawati’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh CM in 2007 and 2012.
Details awaited
Netram, a 1979 batch IAS officer, held key positions during Mayawati’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh CM in 2007 and 2012.
Details awaited
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra is Super Proud as Nick Jonas' Sucker Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress
- From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
- Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Here’s How Global Airline Industry Reacted
- Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies at 90
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results