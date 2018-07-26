English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mayurbhanj District Odisha Recruitment 2018: 111 Teachers Posts, Apply Before 14th August 2018
The Mayurbhanj District aims to engage selected candidates in various category-wise posts on contractual basis in different Schools under ST & SC Development Department in Mayurbhanj District
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Mayurbhanj District Odisha Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 111 vacancies for the post of Teachers (Siksha Sahayak) has begun on the official website of Mayurbhanj District, Government of Odhisha - mayurbhanj.nic.in.
The Mayurbhanj District aims to engage selected candidates in various category-wise posts on contractual basis in different Schools under ST & SC Development Department in Mayurbhanj District. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Mayurbhanj District, Government of Odhisha Recruitment 2018 for Teacher Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mayurbhanj.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under Notices on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link against title ‘District Office, Mayurbhanj, Baripada, ST & SC Development Department, Recruitment Notice of Siksha Sahayak No.3950/DWO Dt.16/07/2018’
Step 4 - a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The District Welfare Officer, Mayurbhanj, at:Murgabadi, PO: Bhanjpur, District: Mayurbhanj, PIN, 757002
Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3e1e32e235eee1f970470a3a6658dfdd5/uploads/2018/07/2018071717.pdf
Mayurbhanj District, Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 111
TGT Science – 40
TGT Arts – 11
TGT Arts (Language) - 16
TGT Arts (Social Science) – 3
Teacher of I.A CT – 26
Teacher of I.Sc.CT – 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Category - 1 – The applicant must be class 12th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT).
Category - 2 - The applicant must possess Graduate Degree with at least 50% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s3e1e32e235eee1f970470a3a6658dfdd5/uploads/2018/07/2018071717.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list based on percentage of marks.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
