Mazagon Dock Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 382 Apprentice Posts, Apply before August 3

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 382 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in various trades and groups has begun on the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai - mazagondock.in. The selected candidates need to go through a training period for 2 years for the Group ‘A’ candidates, 1 year for Group ‘B’ candidates and 1 year 3 months in case for Group ‘C’ candidates.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mazagondock.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Career-Apprentice’ under Careers on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the link for online applicationStep 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 8 – Download the page and take a printout for further referenceDirect link for Registration - https://mazdoc.online-ap1.com/index_controller_MDL/register#no-back-button Direct Link for Login - https://mazdoc.online-ap1.com/index_controller_MDL/login#no-back-button Total Posts: 382Group ‘A’: 174Electrician - 39Fitter - 61Pipe Fitter - 44Structural Fitter - 30Group ‘B’ - 126I.C.T.S.M - 15Electronic Mechanic - 29Carpenter - 30Structural – Fitter - 52Group ‘C’: 34Welder (Gas & Electric) - 34Group ‘A’ – The applicant must be class 10th passed with General Science & Mathematics with at least 55% marks in aggregate.Group ‘B - The applicant must be ITI passed in respective trades from Government recognized Institute with at least 50% marks in aggregate.Group ‘C’ - The applicant must be class 8th passed with General Science & Mathematics with at least 50% marks in aggregate.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.