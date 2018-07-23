English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mazagon Dock Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 382 Apprentice Posts, Apply before August 3
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below.
(Photo :Official Website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.)
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 382 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in various trades and groups has begun on the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai - mazagondock.in.
The selected candidates need to go through a training period for 2 years for the Group ‘A’ candidates, 1 year for Group ‘B’ candidates and 1 year 3 months in case for Group ‘C’ candidates.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd August 2018 by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2018 for Apprentice Posts:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mazagondock.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career-Apprentice’ under Careers on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link for online application
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 8 – Download the page and take a printout for further reference
Direct link for Registration - https://mazdoc.online-ap1.com/index_controller_MDL/register#no-back-button
Direct Link for Login - https://mazdoc.online-ap1.com/index_controller_MDL/login#no-back-button
TNPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 382
Group ‘A’: 174
Electrician - 39
Fitter - 61
Pipe Fitter - 44
Structural Fitter - 30
Group ‘B’ - 126
I.C.T.S.M - 15
Electronic Mechanic - 29
Carpenter - 30
Structural – Fitter - 52
Group ‘C’: 34
Welder (Gas & Electric) - 34
Eligibility Criteria:
Group ‘A’ – The applicant must be class 10th passed with General Science & Mathematics with at least 55% marks in aggregate.
Group ‘B - The applicant must be ITI passed in respective trades from Government recognized Institute with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Group ‘C’ - The applicant must be class 8th passed with General Science & Mathematics with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.mazagondock.in/writereaddata/career/Rules_&_Regulation_Selection_of_Trade_Apprentices_Intake_2018_June_716201854301PM.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.
