1-MIN READ

Mazdoor Sangh to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Dilution of Labour Laws Tomorrow

Image for representation. Migrant workers, who were stranded due to a lockdown wait to board a train at a railway station to leave for their home state of Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

Last week, the trade union condemned the 'total withdrawal' of labour laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
The RSS-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh will on Wednesday hold a nationwide protest against dilution of labour laws in various states, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in a statement on Tuesday said it will hold the protest for safeguarding the rights of the labourers.

Last week, the trade union condemned the 'total withdrawal' of labour laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The BMS also said migrant workers' problems have aggravated during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown mainly because there is "gross violation" of laws by most of the states.

Criticising the freezing of labour laws as well as increase in the working hours from eight to 12 hours in some other states, BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay had recently said "this is unheard in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries".

The BMS is also opposing the increase in working hours in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha.


