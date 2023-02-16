Marathi child artist Myra Vaikul has become a household name in the entertainment industry after her adorable stint in the popular show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. The 8-year-old won the hearts of Marathi viewers by essaying the role of Pari Yashwardhan Chaudhari, in the serial, the on-screen daughter of the lead pair Prarthana Behere and Shreyas Talpade. Myra’s Instagram account is managed by her mother Shweta Vaikul. And her pictures are as cute as the little girl herself. Currently, Myra is busy shooting for a song sequence on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti - observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Marathi warrior Shivaji.

Prior to the song’s release, a string of pictures and videos of Myra, dressed in a typical Marathi fashion were shared in her IG feed. The photos revealed that she visited the famous Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra’s Kusur for the shoot.

Dressed in a royal blue and red-bordered Nauveri silk saree, Myra looked like a little warrior queen. To complement her outfit, she donned a traditional, saffron-coloured Marathi turban, commonly known as pheta. Some statement golden jewellery and a red crescent that is drawn on her forehead rounded off the actress’s Marathi avatar.

Myra’s Insta posts also offered glimpses of the Shivneri Fort. A bird’s eye view of the same was dropped on her IG handle with Myra walking the premises of the architectural wonder. In another reel, the Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath star was captured holding a Maratha flag in her hands, bearing the sketch of Chhatrapati Shivaji. She stood on the fort premises, overlooking the distant green hills in the distance.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, social media users were quick to flood the comment section with their reactions. “Khub Sundar” lavished one user. “So cute Myra,” quipped another. Many others dropped multiple red heart and heart-eye emojis. Some wished a happy Shiv Jayanti.

Earlier, Myra stole the limelight, draped in a striking black and golden-red bordered saree, on the festival of Bhogi and Makar Sankranti. She teamed up her ethnic wear with pearl jewellery and a hair bun, styled with a flower garland. Check out her adorable post here:

Details pertaining to Myra’s upcoming song are still kept under wraps.

