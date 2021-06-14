MBBS Student in MP Dies After Falling From Bridge While Clicking Selfie

In another incident where clicking a selfie turned fatal, a final year medical student in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore died after falling from an overbridge. The deceased has been identified as Neha Arse, a final year MBBS student in Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagae. The unfortunate incident occurred in the Rajendra Nagar police station area of Indore.

The 22-year-old medical student had come to her hometown to spend her holidays. Neha and her cousin brother went out for a walk. They reached the bridge and stood there for some time. Her brother went to the nearest shop to buy a packet of potato chips. When he returned, he saw that Neha had fallen from the bridge. The brother took the girl to a private hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The relatives of Neha have expressed apprehension that the accident happened as Neha lost her balance while taking a selfie on the bridge. The officials of Choithram Hospital where she was brought after the incident, informed the police about the girl’s death. The police have sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death and have said it will be revealed only after the postmortem report.

The police officials are currently investigating the matter. Amar Singh Bijwa of Rajendra Nagar police station said that the incident appears to be an accident based on the preliminary investigation and the statements of eye-witnesses.

In January this year, a girl in Odisha named Anupama Prajapati (27) fell in a river while trying to take photos during a picnic with friends.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here