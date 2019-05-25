Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Arts Result at mbose.in on May 27

MBOSE conducted Higher Senior Secondary Examination 2019, HSSLC Arts 2019 from March 1 to March 26. All the students who appeared for MBOSE Class 12 Arts Examination 2019 can check their results through above-listed websites as well as through SMS.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Arts Result at mbose.in on May 27
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019 I Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE will be declaring MBOSE HSLC Arts Result 2019, MBOSE High School Arts Result 2019, MBOSE Class 12 Result Arts 2019 on Tuesday May 27 on its official website. The Meghalaya Board will publish the Meghalaya Class 12 Arts Results 2019 on mbose.in (http://mbose.in/). However, the students can also check Class 12 Results for Arts Stream on alternative websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha.

MBOSE conducted Higher Senior Secondary Examination 2019, HSSLC Arts 2019 from March 1 to March 26. All the students who appeared for MBOSE Class 12 Arts Examination 2019 can check their results through above-listed websites as well as through SMS.

Steps to download Online MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the MBOSE’s official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline..in, meghalaya.shiksha

Step 2: Click on ‘MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019’ link on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2019 credentials and submit them
Step 5: MBOSE Higher Secondary Arts Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2019 via SMS
Write MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER as text from your phone and send it to 56263. You will receive a new SMS containing your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 and overall score.

Earlier on May 8, the MBOSE declared Class 12 Commerce, Science Results 2019. While the pass percentage in the Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC exam 2019 for science stream was 73.80 per cent, 79.24 per cent students passed the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Commerce Exam 2019.






facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

