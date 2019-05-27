English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MBOSE HSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board to Release Class 12 Arts Results Today at mbose.in; How to Check
The MBOSE HSLC Arts Result or the MBOSE 12th Arts results will be released today by the Meghalaya Board on its official website at mbose.in.
MBOSE HSLC Result 2019 | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE will release the MBOSE HSLC Arts Result 2019 or the MBOSE Class 12 Arts Results today (May 27). The Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE HSLC Arts Result or the MBOSE 12th Arts results on its official website at mbose.in. Therefore, the Meghalaya Board students must be ready with their MBOSE admit cards to quickly check their HSLC Class 12 Arts stream results.
However, the students can also check Class 12 Results for Arts Stream on alternative websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha.
MBOSE conducted Higher Senior Secondary Examination 2019, HSSLC Arts 2019 from March 1 to March 26. All the students who appeared for MBOSE Class 12 Arts Examination 2019 can check their results through above-listed websites as well as through SMS.
MBOSE HSLC Result 2019: Steps to Download
Step 1: Visit the MBOSE’s official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline..in, meghalaya.shiksha
Step 2: Click on ‘MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019’ link on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2019 credentials and submit them
Step 5: MBOSE Higher Secondary Arts Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out.
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 via SMS
Write MBOSE12A
ROLLNUMBER as text from your phone and send it to 56263. You will receive a new SMS containing your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 and overall score.
Earlier on May 8, the MBOSE declared Class 12 Commerce, Science Results 2019. While the pass percentage in the Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC exam 2019 for science stream was 73.80 per cent, 79.24 per cent students passed the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Commerce Exam 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
