MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 Declared: Meghalaya 12th Result Available at mbose.in; Check Now
The Meghalaya 12th Result 2019 declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on its official website mbose.in.
(Image: News18.com)
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 | The Meghalaya Board of School Education announced the Meghalaya 12th Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 on May 8. In Meghalaya, the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, MBOSE Vocational Result 2019 released by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on its official website mbose.in.
Students can check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019, Meghalaya 12th result 2019 can check it on these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. Candidates are requested to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, and MBOSE Vocational Result 2019.
Steps to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the link mbose.in
Step 2: Look for a link that says MBOSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2019
Students can check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 via SMS
Get Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12S
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12C
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
