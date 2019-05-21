MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education to Declare Class 12th Arts Result Shortly at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2019 or Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2019 today. All the candidates who have appeared for Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Examination 2019 can check their Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2019 from the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in (http://mbose.in/) and megresults.nic.in (http://megaresults.nic.in/). The students can alternatively check their MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 at examresults.net http://www.examresults.net/meghalaya/, results.gov.in https://results.gov.in and indiaresults.com http://meghalaya.indiaresults.com/.The Meghalaya Board released the results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate for Science and Commerce on May 9. While the pass percentage of MBOSE Class 12th Science Results 2019 was 73.80 %, the overall pass percentage for MBOSE Class 12th Commerce Results was 79.24%.Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.inStep 2: Look for a link that says MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2019Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 linkStep 4: You will be redirected to a new window where you have to login using your Meghalya Class 12th Arts Result 2019 roll numberStep 5: Download your MBOSE HSSLC Humanities Result 2019, Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2019The Meghalaya Board of School Education was set up as per the 1973 MBOSE Act and has all the right to control, regulate and look after the matters associated with school education in Meghalaya. It conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students.