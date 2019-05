MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board Released Class 12 Arts Results at mbose.in; How to Check

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE has released the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 or the MBOSE Class 12 Arts Results. The Meghalaya Board released the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result or the MBOSE 12th Arts results on its official website at mbose.in . Therefore, the Meghalaya Board students must be ready with their MBOSE admit cards to quickly check their HSSLC Class 12 Arts stream results.However, the students can also check Class 12 Results for Arts Stream on alternative websites like megresults.nic.in meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha MBOSE conducted Higher Senior Secondary Examination 2019, HSSLC Arts 2019 from March 1 to March 26. All the students who appeared for MBOSE Class 12 Arts Examination 2019 can check their results through above-listed websites as well as through SMS.Step 1: Visit the MBOSE’s official websites mbose.in or megresults.nic.in , meghalayaonline..in, meghalaya.shiksha Step 2: Click on ‘MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019’ link on the homepageStep 3: You will be redirected to a new pageStep 4: Enter your MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2019 credentials and submit themStep 5: MBOSE Higher Secondary Arts Result 2019 will appear on the screenStep 6: Download the result and take a print out.Write