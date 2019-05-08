English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board Released Class 12 Result at mbose.in; 73.80% Pass in Science Stream
The Meghalaya 12th Result 2019 declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on its official website mbose.in.
(Image: News18.com)
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 | The Meghalaya Board of School Education announced the Meghalaya 12th Result 2019 or MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019. In Meghalaya, the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, MBOSE Vocational Result 2019 released by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on its official website mbose.in.
The Meghalaya Board released the timetable for Meghalaya MBOSE 12th exams in the month on December. According to the Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Date Sheet 2019 the theoretical exams began on March 1, 2019, and ended on March 25, 2019.
MBOSE Class 12 Science Result 2019:
• Pass percentage -73.80%
Topper district -
• East Khasi Hills - 80.60% (1969 appeared, 1587 passed)
• West Khasi Hills - 74.49% (243 appeared, 181 passed)
• Ri-Bhoi -91.67% (96 appeared, 88 passed)
MBOSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2019:
• Pass percentage - 79.24%
Topper District -
• East Khasi Hills - 83.51% (104 appeared, 1256 passed)
• West Khasi Hills - 84.29% (70 appeared, 59 passed)
• Ri-Bhoi - 87.65% (81 appeared, 71 passed)
Topper Names -
• Science -Debjanee Bhattacharjee
• Commerce - Bhanudaya Upadhyaya
Students can also check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.
Candidates are requested to follow the below mentioned steps to check the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, and MBOSE Vocational Result 2019.
Steps to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the link mbose.in
Step 2: Look for a link that says MBOSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2019
Students can check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 via SMS
Get Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12S
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12C
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
