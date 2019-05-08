Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board Released Class 12 Result at mbose.in, Check for Steps, Direct Link

The Meghalaya 12th Result 2019 declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on its official website mbose.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board Released Class 12 Result at mbose.in, Check for Steps, Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 | The Meghalaya Board of School Education announced the Meghalaya 12th Result 2019 or MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019. In Meghalaya, the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, MBOSE Vocational Result 2019 released by the Meghalaya Board of School Education on its official website mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board released the timetable for Meghalaya MBOSE 12th exams in the month on December. According to the Meghalaya Board 12th HSSLC Date Sheet 2019 the theoretical exams began on March 1, 2019, and ended on March 25, 2019.

Students can also check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Candidates are requested to follow the below mentioned steps to check the MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, and MBOSE Vocational Result 2019.

Steps to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link mbose.in

Step 2: Look for a link that says MBOSE 12th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the link MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2019, Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2019

Students can check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2019, MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 via SMS

Get Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Science Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019

SMS - MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
