MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2019 Declared: Meghalaya Board Released 10th, 12th Results at mbose.in; Check

In Meghalaya, the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 have been officially declared. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has uploaded the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result and MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result at its mbose.in official website. The Meghalaya Board High School Examination was successfully conducted by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE from March 5 to March 18. According to a media report, close to 50 thousand students took the Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam 2019.Candidates can access their online MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 from the official website of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education and also through texting a SMS. Below is given steps to be followed for downloading the MBOSE SSLC Result, MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results.Step 1: Visit the MBOSE’s official websites mbose.in Step 2: On homepage there is ‘MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link or 'MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019', click on it.Step 3: Enter your MBOSE SSLC exam credentials and submit themStep 4: The MBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print outMeghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 via SMSWrite MBOSE10