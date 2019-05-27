English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2019 Declared: Meghalaya Board Released 10th, 12th Results at mbose.in; Check
The MBOSE SSLC result 2019 and the MBOSE HSSLC results has been released by the Meghalaya Board on its official website at mbose.in.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 Declared | In Meghalaya, the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 have been officially declared. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has uploaded the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result and MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result at its mbose.in official website. The Meghalaya Board High School Examination was successfully conducted by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE from March 5 to March 18. According to a media report, close to 50 thousand students took the Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam 2019.
Candidates can access their online MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 from the official website of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education and also through texting a SMS. Below is given steps to be followed for downloading the MBOSE SSLC Result, MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results.
Steps to download Online MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results
Step 1: Visit the MBOSE’s official websites mbose.in
Step 2: On homepage there is ‘MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link or 'MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019', click on it.
Step 3: Enter your MBOSE SSLC exam credentials and submit them
Step 4: The MBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 via SMS
Write MBOSE10
ROLLNUMBER as text from your phone and send it to 56263. You will receive a new SMS containing your MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 and overall score.
Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12A
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Besides, MBOSE’s official homepage and SMS service, candidates can check their Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Results and Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Results on these portals megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.
Earlier on May 8, the MBOSE Cass 12 result for Commerce and science result 2019 is already declared. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE SSLC exam 2019 for science stream was 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam.
The result of class 12th Arts or HSSLC Arts stream is still awaited.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
