Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2019 Declared: Meghalaya Board Released 10th, 12th Results at mbose.in; Check

The MBOSE SSLC result 2019 and the MBOSE HSSLC results has been released by the Meghalaya Board on its official website at mbose.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2019 Declared: Meghalaya Board Released 10th, 12th Results at mbose.in; Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 Declared | In Meghalaya, the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 have been officially declared. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has uploaded the MBOSE SSLC 10th Result and MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts result at its mbose.in official website. The Meghalaya Board High School Examination was successfully conducted by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE from March 5 to March 18. According to a media report, close to 50 thousand students took the Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam 2019.

Candidates can access their online MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2019 from the official website of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education and also through texting a SMS. Below is given steps to be followed for downloading the MBOSE SSLC Result, MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results.

Steps to download Online MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 and MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results

Step 1: Visit the MBOSE’s official websites mbose.in
Step 2: On homepage there is ‘MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link or 'MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019', click on it.
Step 3: Enter your MBOSE SSLC exam credentials and submit them
Step 4: The MBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019 via SMS

Write MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER as text from your phone and send it to 56263. You will receive a new SMS containing your MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 and overall score.

Meghalaya Class 12 Results - HSSLC Arts Examination 2019
SMS - MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Besides, MBOSE’s official homepage and SMS service, candidates can check their Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Results and Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Results on these portals megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.

Earlier on May 8, the MBOSE Cass 12 result for Commerce and science result 2019 is already declared. The pass percentage in the Meghalaya MPBOSE SSLC exam 2019 for science stream was 73.80 per cent and in commerce, as many as 79.24 per cent students passed the exam.

The result of class 12th Arts or HSSLC Arts stream is still awaited.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram