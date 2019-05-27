English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
MBOSE SSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board Declared Class 10 Results at mbose.in; Where to Check
The MBOSE SSLC result 2019 or the MBOSE 10th results has been released by the Meghalaya Board on its official website at mbose.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 Declared | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 or MBSE 10th Results. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE 10th results on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.
This year, over 50 thousand students have appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2019. Last year, the total pass percentage for MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was 83.89 per cent, while it was 54.10 per cent in 2017. MBOSE has already declared Meghalaya Class 12 Commerce and Science result 2019.
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link
Step 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number
Step 4: Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.
MBOSE SSLC Results 2019: Check Result via SMS
Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.
Step 1: Type MBOSE10
ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send it to 56263.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
This year, over 50 thousand students have appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2019. Last year, the total pass percentage for MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was 83.89 per cent, while it was 54.10 per cent in 2017. MBOSE has already declared Meghalaya Class 12 Commerce and Science result 2019.
MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link
Step 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number
Step 4: Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.
MBOSE SSLC Results 2019: Check Result via SMS
Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.
Step 1: Type MBOSE10
Step 2: Send it to 56263.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taj Mahal Becomes First Indian Heritage Monument To Get Breastfeeding Room
- Arjun Rampal Hosts Grand Baby Shower for Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pics
- Aishwarya Rai Calms Down Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme, Priyanka-Nick Celebrate First Love Anniversary
- ICC World Cup 2019 | England & Afghanistan Seek Winning Momentum in Final Warm-up Game
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results