MBOSE SSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board to Declare Class 10 Results Tomorrow at mbose.in; Where to Check

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 or MBSE 10th Results tomorrow. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE 10th results on the official website at mbose.in . The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in This year, over 50 thousand students have appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2019. Last year, the total pass percentage for MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was 83.89 per cent, while it was 54.10 per cent in 2017. MBOSE has already declared Meghalaya Class 12 Commerce and Science result 2019.Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ linkStep 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll numberStep 4: Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screenStep 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.Step 1: Type