Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

MBOSE SSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board to Declare Class 10 Results Tomorrow at mbose.in; Where to Check

The MBOSE SSLC result 2019 or the MBOSE 10th results will be released tomorrow by the Meghalaya Board on its official website at mbose.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MBOSE SSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board to Declare Class 10 Results Tomorrow at mbose.in; Where to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 | The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 or MBSE 10th Results tomorrow. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE 10th results on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha.

This year, over 50 thousand students have appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2019. Last year, the total pass percentage for MBOSE secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was 83.89 per cent, while it was 54.10 per cent in 2017. MBOSE has already declared Meghalaya Class 12 Commerce and Science result 2019.

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link
Step 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number
Step 4: Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2019: Check Result via SMS

Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.
Step 1: Type MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send it to 56263.


(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram