MBSE 10th Result 2019: Mizoram HSLC Result Declared at mbse.edu, Click Here for Direct Link, Steps to Follow

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the MBSE HSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 today on May 2. The Mizoram 10th Result 2019, Mizoram HSLC Result 2019 is available on the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)’s official website mbse.edu . Students are requested to have their roll number and other details ready for quick access to the result.The Mizoram Board of School Education conducted the Mizoram 10th examination from 28th February till 16th March. Students can check their Mizoram Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 on examresults.net Step 1: Click on the official website mbse.edu Step 2: Go to the tab which says Check your MBSE 10th Result 2019, Mizoram HSLC Result 2019Step 3: Enter your Roll numberStep 4: Download your MBSE Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a printout for future reference