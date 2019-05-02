English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MBSE 10th Result 2019: Mizoram HSLC Result Declared at mbse.edu, Click Here for Direct Link, Steps to Follow
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the MBSE HSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 on its official website mbse.edu.
(Image: News18.com)
MBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the MBSE HSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 today on May 2. The Mizoram 10th Result 2019, Mizoram HSLC Result 2019 is available on the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)’s official website mbse.edu. Students are requested to have their roll number and other details ready for quick access to the result.
The Mizoram Board of School Education conducted the Mizoram 10th examination from 28th February till 16th March. Students can check their Mizoram Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 on examresults.net, mizoram.indiaresults.com
Steps to check the Mizoram HSLC Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website mbse.edu
Step 2: Go to the tab which says Check your MBSE 10th Result 2019, Mizoram HSLC Result 2019
Step 3: Enter your Roll number
Step 4: Download your MBSE Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a printout for future reference
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
