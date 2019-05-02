Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MBSE 10th Result 2019: Mizoram HSLC Result Declared at mbse.edu, Click Here for Direct Link, Steps to Follow

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the MBSE HSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 on its official website mbse.edu.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 2, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
MBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the MBSE HSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 today on May 2. The Mizoram 10th Result 2019, Mizoram HSLC Result 2019 is available on the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)’s official website mbse.edu. Students are requested to have their roll number and other details ready for quick access to the result.

The Mizoram Board of School Education conducted the Mizoram 10th examination from 28th February till 16th March. Students can check their Mizoram Result 2019, Mizoram 10th Result 2019 on examresults.net, mizoram.indiaresults.com

Steps to check the Mizoram HSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website mbse.edu

Step 2: Go to the tab which says Check your MBSE 10th Result 2019, Mizoram HSLC Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your Roll number

Step 4: Download your MBSE Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a printout for future reference
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
