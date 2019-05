MBSE HSSLC Result 2019: Mizoram Board Declares Class 12th Result at mbse.edu.in; How to Check

The Mizoram Board of School Education MBSE has declared the MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 , MBSE 12th Result 2019, Mizoram Board 12th result 2019 today. The MBSE Board 12th Result 2019, Mizoram 12th Result 2019 was published at the Mizoram Board’s official website mbse.edu.in and an active link is available for checking the result.The MBSE HSSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 12th Result 2019, Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2019 declared for all streams namely science, arts, mathematics, and commerce. Students can check the MBSE HSSLC Result 2019, Mizoram 12th Result 2019, MBSE Mizoram Board HSSLC 12th Result 2019 at MBSE’s official webpage and also at these search website examresults.net Step 1. Visit the MBSE’s official website - mbse.edu.in Step 2. Go to the ‘Results’ tabStep 3. You will get ‘HSSLC Examination Result 2019’, click on itStep 4. Enter your roll number and registration numberStep 5. Click on the submitStep 6. Your MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 will be shown on the screen. Download and take a print out.The class 12 board examination was held from March 5 to March 29. Last year, the MBSE HSSLC Result was declared on May 17 and total of 11802 candidates took the exam that year. The MBSE Class 12 result last year saw a pass percentage of 81.12 and 79.83 for girls and boys respectively.