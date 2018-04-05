GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MCBU Result 2018 for 3rd/5th Semester Exams Declared at mchhatrasaluniversity.com, Check Now!

MCBU has listed the regular degree examination results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) for 3rd semester and the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) for 5th semester exams.

Updated:April 5, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University.
MCBU Result 2018 for 3rd/5th Semester Exams has been declared by the Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU), Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on its official website - mchhatrasaluniversity.com. MCBU has listed the regular degree examination results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) for 3rd semester and the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) for 5th semester exams. The varsity has also declared the results of Master of Science (M.Sc.) - Botany 1st semester regular degree exams. MCBU had organized these regular exams in the months of November and December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check MCBU Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mchhatrasaluniversity.com
Step 2 – Under ‘Examination’ tab, click on ‘Result’
Step 3 – Select your Type, Session, Exam and enter your Roll Number, click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.mchhatrasaluniversity.com/mch/examiantion_result.php

The varsity has also released a notification regarding the declaration of results, that can be accessed at Regular Examination Result : For B.A./B.Sc./B.Ed. 3rd Semester, B.A./B.Sc./B.Com 5th Semester and M.Sc. Botony 1st Semester Regular - Dec - 2017

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
