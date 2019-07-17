MCC NEET 2019: Medical Counseling Committee Releases Round 2 Provisional List at mcc.nic.in, Final List Expected Tomorrow

MCC NEET 2019 | The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional list for round 2 of undergraduate admissions through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The MCC NEET provisional list for round 2 for MBBS and BDS programmes has been released on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in today (Wednesday), July 17. However, the Medical Counseling Committee has clarified that it is only a provisional list for the round 2, while the final list will be out tomorrow, on Thursday (July 18) at 10:30 am.

In an official notification, MCC has clarified that the Result published on MCC website is provisional in nature and may get changed in case of any discrepancy. All the candidates who have been selected for round 2 have been requested to report to allotted colleges along with allotment Letter and original certificates. The reporting time will begin at 11 am on July 18. The process will continue till July 25.

Steps to check second round seat allotment list for NEET UG 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the UG Admission tab and check for the link, ‘2nd round provisional counselling seat allotment result’

Step 3: Log-in using your roll number

Step 4: Enter the password allotted to you

Step 5: The tentative seat allotment list for Round 2 of counselling will be displayed on the screen.

This year, a total of 1,41,0755 students appeared for the MCC NEET examination, out of which 79,7042 cleared the examination. Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2019 examination and Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana came out as the topper among female candidates.