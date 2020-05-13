MCD Covid-19 Warriors Not Paid Salaries for 3-4 Months, DU Members Write to Delhi LG Anil Baijal

Former and incumbent members of the Delhi University Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, have written to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor saying the frontline Covid-19 warriors have not received salaries for the last three-four months.

In a letter to Anil Baijal, they said it was "inhuman and unpardonable" on the Delhi government's part to not release funds to pay salaries to the municipal corporation employees. The copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister's Office.

Former EC members A.K. Bhagi, I.M. Kapahy, N.K. Kakkar, Naresh Beniwal along with present members V.S. Negi and Rajesh Gogna advocated early release of salaries. They urged the L-G to ask the Delhi government to release funds to the three municipal corporations to pay salaries.

They said even frontline Covid-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, health and lab workers and sanitary staff had not been paid for three-four months. Similarly, school teachers on duty the public distribution system duty have not been paid salaries. Retired employees were yet to get pension, they added.

"It's patently immoral on the part of the Delhi government to stop the grants to the three municipal corporations on one excuse or the other. Many doctors, nurses and sanitary workers have contracted Covid-19 in line of duty," the letter stated.

Doctors and other medical staff are also facing huge financial problems due to the non-payment of salaries. The Doctors Association has issued a five-day ultimatum to the government to release their salaries or they would resign en masse.

Earlier, the present and former DU council members had drawn the Delhi government's attention to non-release of grants to 12 fully-funded colleges, constituents of the DU.

"Despite repeated reminders around 2,500 teachers and employees of these colleges have been paid only partial salaries," it said.