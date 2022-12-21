CHANGE LANGUAGE
MCD: Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be Held on Jan 6
MCD: Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be Held on Jan 6

December 21, 2022

New Delhi, India

The polling for MCD elections took place on November 4 and the results were declared on November 7. (PTI Photo)

The last date for filing nominations for the mayoral election is December 27, 2022

A notification has been issued for the election of Mayor and deputy mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to be held in the first meeting of MCD on January 6, 2023.

The last date for filing nominations for the mayoral election is December 27, 2022.

December 21, 2022
