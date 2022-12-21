MCD: Election for Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be Held on Jan 6

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 21:07 IST
The polling for MCD elections took place on November 4 and the results were declared on November 7. (PTI Photo)
The last date for filing nominations for the mayoral election is December 27, 2022
A notification has been issued for the election of Mayor and deputy mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to be held in the first meeting of MCD on January 6, 2023.
The last date for filing nominations for the mayoral election is December 27, 2022.
Read all the Latest India News here
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More