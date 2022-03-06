MCD Elections: 'Ganna Kisan', Noodles Bowl, Ice Cream, Pressure Cooker on List of 197 Poll Symbols

What do an apple, a biscuit, a pressure cooker, sugarcane farmer, a bowl of noodles or even ice cream have in common? They are all on the list of 197 poll symbols issued by the state election commission on Friday, for the Delhi civic body polls. Independents and candidates from unrecognised parties have at least one task cut out: to choose from an interesting mix of election symbols, including ‘ganna kisan’ (sugarcane farmer), ‘nagrik’ (citizen), noodles bowl, ice cream, a range of daily use items, fruits, vegetables and kitchen appliances.

The “free symbols" include fruits like apple, grapes and pineapple; food items like biscuits, cake, bread; kitchen items like pressure cooker, mixer grinder, bread roller and many other electronic items. There are some obscure symbols on the list, too, like electric pole, gift pack, extension board, wall hook, envelope and door handle.

The SEC notified that election to 272 wards of three municipal corporations is scheduled to be held in April. The list of 197 poll symbols was issued under ‘Municipal Corporation of Delhi Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 2022’.

According to the order, each independent candidate will have to mention three preferences of chosen symbols in the nomination paper. In case more than one candidate chooses the same symbol, the returning officer will conduct a draw of lot for the allocation.

As usual, candidates of national parties, including Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, CPI, CPI(M), Congress; and Meghalaya-based National People’s Party will be allotted reserved symbols. The AAP, recognised by the Election Commission of India as “Delhi State Party" has the symbol of a broom allotted to it, the order stated.

In another order, the EC also stated that the maximum limit of expenditure to be incurred by a candidate will be Rs 8 lakh. There are 104 wards each in North and South Delhi municipal corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. Half of the wards are reserved for female candidates. There are also reserved wards for scheduled caste candidates.

In the previous civic polls, the BJP returned to power in the three corporations by winning 181 out of 272 wards. The closest rival of the party, the AAP, managed to win only 49 wards while the Congress bagged 31. Independent candidates won three wards in North Delhi, four in South Delhi and one in East Delhi.

