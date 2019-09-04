Take the pledge to vote

MCX, Indiamart, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Nifty 50 index fell 30.95 points, or 0.29%, to 10,766.95. MCX, Indiamart Intermesh, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Future Market Networks and Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the key stocks in news today.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian stock markets erased early morning gains to trade in the negative territory on Wednesday, i.e. September 4. At 11:06 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.92, or 0.26%, to 36,466.99, while the

Nifty 50 index fell 30.95 points, or 0.29%, to 10,766.95. MCX, Indiamart Intermesh, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Future Market Networks and Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

MCX: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) decline over 4% after falling over 10% in the previous session after SEBI sought clarification from the exchange on a whistle-blower allegation of trouble in settlement of its recent gold and cotton contracts. The company, however, denied the allegations as 'baseless'.

Indiamart Intermesh: Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd rise over 1% after the company entered into an agreement to buy 26% stake in Simply Vyapar Apps for Rs 31.2 crore.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares tumble as much as 5.2% on reports that Sebi has ordered forensic audit against the company based on a whistle-blower complaint.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares shed 6.4% after the auto company reported a 47% decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August.

Future Market Networks: Future Market Networks Ltd jumps 5% after ESR partners with Future Group to invest close to Rs 300 crore to develop logistics infrastructure assets in Nagpur and Jhajjar (NCR).

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares drop 2.6% on reports that the company has put up a prime 12,100 sq. ft bungalow in south Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade for sale Rs 121 crore.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd share were down 3.7% after the Union cabinet approved a Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in the bank, with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) providing Rs 4,743 crore.

Tata Motors: Shares of Tata Motors Ltd decline nearly 5% as sales slowdown continued in August with no hopes of revival in the near future.

