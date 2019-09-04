MCX, Indiamart, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Nifty 50 index fell 30.95 points, or 0.29%, to 10,766.95. MCX, Indiamart Intermesh, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Future Market Networks and Indiabulls Housing Finance were among the key stocks in news today.
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian stock markets erased early morning gains to trade in the negative territory on Wednesday, i.e. September 4. At 11:06 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.92, or 0.26%, to 36,466.99, while the
MCX: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) decline over 4% after falling over 10% in the previous session after SEBI sought clarification from the exchange on a whistle-blower allegation of trouble in settlement of its recent gold and cotton contracts. The company, however, denied the allegations as 'baseless'.
Indiamart Intermesh: Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd rise over 1% after the company entered into an agreement to buy 26% stake in Simply Vyapar Apps for Rs 31.2 crore.
Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares tumble as much as 5.2% on reports that Sebi has ordered forensic audit against the company based on a whistle-blower complaint.
Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland Ltd shares shed 6.4% after the auto company reported a 47% decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August.
Future Market Networks: Future Market Networks Ltd jumps 5% after ESR partners with Future Group to invest close to Rs 300 crore to develop logistics infrastructure assets in Nagpur and Jhajjar (NCR).
Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares drop 2.6% on reports that the company has put up a prime 12,100 sq. ft bungalow in south Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade for sale Rs 121 crore.
IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank Ltd share were down 3.7% after the Union cabinet approved a Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in the bank, with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) providing Rs 4,743 crore.
Tata Motors: Shares of Tata Motors Ltd decline nearly 5% as sales slowdown continued in August with no hopes of revival in the near future.
