Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Md Riyazuddin Khan (मो. रियाजुद्दीन खान) of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Kirari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Md Riyazuddin Khan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Md Riyazuddin Khan (मो. रियाजुद्दीन खान) of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Kirari seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Md Riyazuddin Khan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Md Riyazuddin Khan is a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Kirari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Professor in Delhi University, B.R. Ambedkar College. Md Riyazuddin Khan's educational qualifications are: Doctorate and is 40 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 80.2 lakh which includes Rs. 20.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 60 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.5 lakh of which Rs. 13.5 lakh is self income. Md Riyazuddin Khan's has total liabilities of Rs. 41 lakh.
This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kirari are: Anil Jha (BJP), Rituraj Govind (AAP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ajit Kumar (LJP), Rakesh Kumar (SBP), Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD), Shawkat Ali Ansari (ASP), Kaushal Mishra (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Ravinder Kumar (IND), Rekha Bharti (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD) in 2020 Kirari elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
