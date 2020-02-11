Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Md Riyazuddin Khan is a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Kirari constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Professor in Delhi University, B.R. Ambedkar College. Md Riyazuddin Khan's educational qualifications are: Doctorate and is 40 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 80.2 lakh which includes Rs. 20.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 60 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.5 lakh of which Rs. 13.5 lakh is self income. Md Riyazuddin Khan's has total liabilities of Rs. 41 lakh.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kirari are: Anil Jha (BJP), Rituraj Govind (AAP), Rabindra Kumar Singh (BSP), Ajit Kumar (LJP), Rakesh Kumar (SBP), Md Riyazuddin Khan (RJD), Shawkat Ali Ansari (ASP), Kaushal Mishra (IND), Prahlad Maurya (IND), Ravinder Kumar (IND), Rekha Bharti (IND).

