1-min read

MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati Inconsolable While Paying Tribute to Sushma Swaraj

In a video posted by ANI, Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati could be seen sitting at the feet of former Minister of External Affairs. The MDH spices owner broke down while paying his tribute to the leader and cried inconsolably.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati Inconsolable While Paying Tribute to Sushma Swaraj
File pic of Dharampal Gulati (Photo Credit: Facebook)
Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on the night of August 6, leaving many in tears. As soon as the news of her death was announced, leaders and citizens all over the country visited AIIMS to pay their tribute to the Iron Lady of India. Swaraj passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Just before the last rites, the mortal remain of the senior leader was kept at BJP headquarters. In a video posted by ANI, Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati could be seen sitting at the feet of former Minister of External Affairs. The MDH spices owner broke down while paying his tribute to the leader and cried inconsolably. Gulati, aged 96, was later taken away by his relatives. Gulati was dressed in his usual red pagdi.

Several people rushed in to see their favourite leader one last time. Leaders from BJP, Congress and other parties also visited the BJP headquarters. Earlier in the day, LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were also present at the ceremony.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were also present at the party headquarters. Mulayam Singh, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal and other senior opposition leaders also came in to pay their tribute to the former Union minister.

The final rites of Sushma Swaraj was performed at the Lodhi crematorium. She was 67 years old. Sushma is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

