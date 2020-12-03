News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

MDH’s Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Passes Away, Tributes Pour in for the 'King of Spices'

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

Popularly known as "King of Spices”, Gulati is remembered in every MDH TV advertisement . The Sultan of Masalas became a household name as he featured in the advertisements of MDH. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

The owner of popular masala brand MDH, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away at the age of 98 on December 3. Gulati was undergoing post-COVID treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in New Delhi for three weeks before he breathed his last. On Thursday morning, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The news of his death drew condolence messages and tributes from many distinguished personalities of the country across social media. Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his eulogy called him one of the country's most inspiring entrepreneurs.

Reacting to the news of his death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Gulati was an inspiring personality.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Hardeep Singh Puri expressed heartfelt condolences to Gulati’s family and admirers.

Expressing his condolences, AIFA President Praful Patel wished for Gulati’s soul to rest in peace.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Dr. Nitin Raut remembered the Masala King’s inspirational journey in a tweet. He wrote, “Passing away of #MahashayDharmpalGulati, popularly known as Masala King & Padmbhushan awardee, is irreparable loss. Known for his philanthropy, his journey from a small shop to Rs.1500 Cr company producing #MDHMasala is an inspiration for everyone. My heartfelt condolences.”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss on Twitter.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal expressed grief over Gulati’s death.

Few more messages of tributes on social media:

He was one of the most successful entrepreneurs in India, also being the highest-paid consumer products CEO in India for the year 2017. He was also a common face in all the advertisements by his company, Mahashian Di Hatti (popularly known as MDH).


