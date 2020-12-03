MDH’s Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Passes Away, Tributes Pour in for the 'King of Spices'

The owner of popular masala brand MDH, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away at the age of 98 on December 3. Gulati was undergoing post-COVID treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in New Delhi for three weeks before he breathed his last. On Thursday morning, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Popularly known as "King of Spices”, Gulati is remembered in every MDH TV advertisement. The Sultan of Masalas became a household name as he featured in the advertisements of MDH. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

The news of his death drew condolence messages and tributes from many distinguished personalities of the country across social media. Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia in his eulogy called him one of the country's most inspiring entrepreneurs.

India's most inspiring entrepreneur,MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SOdiqFyJvX — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 3, 2020

Reacting to the news of his death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Gulati was an inspiring personality.

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India, Hardeep Singh Puri expressed heartfelt condolences to Gulati’s family and admirers.

The passing of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Ji, the grand old man of Indian entrepreneurship is a sad day for the country.He added spice to our lives & was a part of every Indian household. I offer my heartfelt condolence to his family & admirers.Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/UQV2iyMECn — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 3, 2020

Expressing his condolences, AIFA President Praful Patel wished for Gulati’s soul to rest in peace.

Sad to hear about the passing away of 'King of spices' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻#MDH #DharampalGulati @SpicesMdh pic.twitter.com/WBdApCLJIA — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 3, 2020

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Dr. Nitin Raut remembered the Masala King’s inspirational journey in a tweet. He wrote, “Passing away of #MahashayDharmpalGulati, popularly known as Masala King & Padmbhushan awardee, is irreparable loss. Known for his philanthropy, his journey from a small shop to Rs.1500 Cr company producing #MDHMasala is an inspiration for everyone. My heartfelt condolences.”

Passing away of #MahashayDharmpalGulati, popularly known as Masala King &Padmbhushan awardee, is irreparable loss. Known for his philanthropy, his journey from a small shop to Rs.1500 Cr company producing #MDHMasala is an inspiration for everyone. My heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/gXJEnDzy55 — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) December 3, 2020

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the loss on Twitter.

भारत के प्रतिष्ठित कारोबारियों में से एक महाशय धर्मपालजी के निधन से मुझे दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है।छोटे व्यवसाय से शुरू करने बावजूद उन्होंने अपनी एक पहचान बनाई। वे सामाजिक कार्यों में काफ़ी सक्रिय थे और अंतिम समय तक सक्रिय रहे। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 3, 2020

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal expressed grief over Gulati’s death.

देश के मसालों की सुगंध को पूरे विश्व मे फैलाने वाले, पद्मभूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित महाशय धर्मपाल गुलाटी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ।अपनी उद्यमिता से स्वदेशी व आत्मनिर्भरता के साथ ही उन्होंने सामाजिक कार्यों का एक आदर्श स्थापित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें मोक्ष प्रदान करें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/Nzi0zA6VPw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 3, 2020

Few more messages of tributes on social media:

Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dharampal Gulati ji. Masala King and #MDH owner Gulati ji was loved in millions of homes across the world. From a lane in Chandni Chowk he spread his wings to every corner of the world. Superb ad-man. He will always be missed.RIP! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3znno5jj2Y — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 3, 2020

My tributes to one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs of India Padma Bhushan Mahashay #DharampalGulati Ji on his passing away. He will be always remembered for spreading the fragrance of spices of India to all over the world. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/3mFl1Bd67v — Som Parkash (@SomParkashBJP) December 3, 2020

RIP Mahashay Dharampal Gulati ji #MDH Your rise from a Tongaman in street to top and your contribution towards social activities will always be remembered by everyone. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vFn09ra90u — Sunita Duggal ,Member of Parliament (@SunitaDuggal7) December 3, 2020

Padma Bhushan Dharampal Gulati ji , the owner of #mdhmasala passed away.He will always remain an inspiration to young entrepreneurs. Heartfelt Condolences 💐💐💐#MDHRIPधर्मपाल pic.twitter.com/ABNjUrhzUx — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) December 3, 2020

Shri Mahashay Dharmpal, Owner of #MDHspices passes away at 98.Legendary guy used to donate 90% of income to charity. Inspiring journey from a 'Tonga puller' to a Multi Millionaire. 🙏🙏#MahashayDharampalGulati#DharampalGulati #MDH pic.twitter.com/nLNs89hEDV — Brijesh Mathur (@Brijeshmathur83) December 3, 2020

He was one of the most successful entrepreneurs in India, also being the highest-paid consumer products CEO in India for the year 2017. He was also a common face in all the advertisements by his company, Mahashian Di Hatti (popularly known as MDH).