MDMK Leader Sathiyaraj Balu Arrested For Posting Picture Showing PM Modi Carrying Begging Bowl

Sathiyaraj Balu, a Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) functionary from Nagapattinam, has been arrested by police for uploading a defamatory picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The picture was brought to the notice of the police by the Hindu Makkal Katchi and the BJP. They also lodged a complaint demanding action.In the picture, PM Modi is seen carrying a begging bowl. According to the police, Sathiyaraj allegedly morphed the picture of Narendra Modi. Posting of the picture came ahead of the Prime Ministers visit to Madurai.Sathiyaraj has been booked under IPC sections 504 and 505 (2).Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Madurai yesterday to lay the foundation stone for an AIIMS. He also inaugurated super speciality blocks in GMCs located in Madurai, Thanjavur and Thirunelvelli.PM Modi's visit was met with protests led by MDMK chief Vaiko in Madurai.MDMK Chief Vaiko protested PM Modi's visit to Madurai. Black balloons were released and black flags were raised, accusing the PM of not acting in the interest of the people of the state.Hitting back at the critics of the 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections, PM Modi in Tamil Nadu stated that a few in the state were creating an "atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust" for 'selfish' interests.Modi took a swipe at the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties, saying they had set aside their 'differences' to "remove this watchman" in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.