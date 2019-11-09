MEA Briefs Diplomats of Various Countries on SC's Ayodhya Verdict
It was not immediately known how many diplomats were briefed and what specifically was conveyed to them.
A view of Ayodhya as seen from the roof of the famous Hanumangarhi, Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Diplomats of various countries were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said.
The Supreme Court, in its verdict pronounced earlier in the day, backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for building a mosque in the Hindu holy town.
Following the verdict, top ministry officials briefed diplomats of various countries and key allies of India, sources said.
It was not immediately known how many diplomats were briefed and what specifically was conveyed to them.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Highlights Of Supreme Court’s Ayodhya Verdict
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Sprains Left Arm Muscle During the Shooting Of Sooryavanshi?
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Fall in Semi-finals to World No.1 Pair Gideon-Sukamuljo
- 'Brave' Goat Who Had the Befriended Tiger It Was 'Meal' For, Passes Away
- Ayodhya Verdict: Message of Love and Peace Takes Over Twitter as #HinduMuslimBhaiBhai Trends
- Did You Know? Scientist Says Dinosaurs Roamed Earth on Other Side of Milky Way