MEA Denies Iran Raised Prophet Remark in Meeting, Says ‘Made it Clear Tweets Don’t Reflect GoI Views’

India on Thursday denied the controversial remarks made by now-suspended and expelled BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad was tabled in discussions with the Iranian foreign minister during his visit to the national capital.

The Centre reiterated that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government. “We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The comment comes after an Iranian readout stated that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday. According to the statement, Doval assured that “offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson.”

Abdollahian who was on a three-day visit to India to further enhance bilateral ties met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. Iran-India determined to bring relations to new heights,” he said in a tweet.

Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. 🇮🇷🇮🇳 determined to bring relations to new heights. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 8, 2022

Asked about the statement, Bagchi told reporters the readout has been pulled down. “The issue on remarks against the Prophet did not come up between External Minister S Jaishankar and the Iranian Foreign Minister. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this,” he said.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party’s Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.